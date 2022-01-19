Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €124.00 ($140.91) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €102.80 ($116.82).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KBX stock traded down €0.76 ($0.86) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €89.74 ($101.98). The stock had a trading volume of 68,671 shares. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 1-year high of €117.08 ($133.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €93.94.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.