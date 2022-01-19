Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given New €97.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €99.00 ($112.50) to €97.00 ($110.23) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

KNRRY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,332. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

