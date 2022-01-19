Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.63 ($51.85).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHIA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

