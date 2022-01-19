Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s share price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 110,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,583,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

