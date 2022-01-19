Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KTOS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of KTOS opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,287 shares of company stock worth $1,961,491. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

