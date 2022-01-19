Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Kroger stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 5.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kroger by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,741,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,195,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,974,000 after purchasing an additional 237,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

