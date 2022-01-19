Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €121.00 ($137.50) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.22% from the stock’s current price.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Krones in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.25 ($112.78).

KRN stock traded down €2.40 ($2.73) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €90.15 ($102.44). 20,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.54. Krones has a 52-week low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

