Kryptomon (KMON) Price Reaches $0.0452 on Top Exchanges

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $414,130.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kryptomon has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.74 or 0.07452434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.13 or 0.99772580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Kryptomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryptomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.