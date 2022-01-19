Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Down 25.4% in December

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 440.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 109.7% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 186.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,790. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.