KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KUKAY traded down $5.20 on Wednesday, reaching $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $87.05.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $978.41 million for the quarter.

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

