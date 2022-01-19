Kusama (KSM) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $244.24 or 0.00583662 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $46.16 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.65 or 0.07447829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,855.46 or 1.00021472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066700 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.