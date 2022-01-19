Kylin (KYL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $228,475.00

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $19.28 million and $228,475.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kylin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

