Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 710,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 2.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.50% of Lam Research worth $404,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.07.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $691.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

