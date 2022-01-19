Lam Research (LRCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $8.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $679.01 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $678.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

