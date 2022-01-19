Landshare (LAND) Price Hits $3.25 on Major Exchanges

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00007774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $200,817.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,795,245 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,247 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

