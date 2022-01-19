Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Landstar System worth $21,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average of $166.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

