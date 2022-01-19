Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.16. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.