LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in December

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 162.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNXSF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

LNXSF opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

