Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 8%

Largo Inc (TSE:LGO)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.60. Approximately 141,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 73,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Largo in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.44. The stock has a market cap of C$750.82 million and a P/E ratio of 21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Largo (TSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$67.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Largo Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

