Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.