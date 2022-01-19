LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.03

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.03 and last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 92800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $947.11 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.73.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Amundi acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $14,065,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,672.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 181,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

