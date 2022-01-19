LendingClub (LC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect LendingClub to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. LendingClub has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LC opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 72,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

