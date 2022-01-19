Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Lennar stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,886. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

