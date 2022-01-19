Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in December

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. 45,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,907. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.8222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

