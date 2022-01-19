Lethean (LTHN) Reaches One Day Volume of $378.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Lethean has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $933,201.11 and $378.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,736.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.06 or 0.07415717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00327500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.96 or 0.00886426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00075172 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.34 or 0.00482417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.89 or 0.00263306 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

