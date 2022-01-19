LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.34

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 58402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $608.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

