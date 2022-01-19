LHT (LHT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. LHT has a market cap of $110,900.90 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014556 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

