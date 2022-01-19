Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $137.98

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $137.98 and last traded at $138.86, with a volume of 1814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

