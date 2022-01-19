Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $140.64

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $140.64 and last traded at $142.05, with a volume of 33104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.26.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

