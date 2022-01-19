Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.