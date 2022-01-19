Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.74

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 14758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $385.04 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

