Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTBR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.36. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.