Lightning Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $172,186.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00329473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000857 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

