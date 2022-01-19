Limelight Networks (LLNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Limelight Networks has set its FY 2021 guidance at $-0.170-$-0.120 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Limelight Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LLNW stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $467.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

