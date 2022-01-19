Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0327 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Linear has a total market cap of $106.14 million and $14.92 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,246,440,526 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

