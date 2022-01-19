LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of LivePerson worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

LPSN opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

