Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

