Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRFC traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. 15,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million and with revenues ranging from $15 million. The fund target companies operating in the fields of food, technology, health, consumer and retail.

