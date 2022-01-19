Loki (LOKI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,787.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.20 or 0.07430851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00328315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00884493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074268 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.08 or 0.00478793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.59 or 0.00262241 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

