LondonMetric Property’s (LNSPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LondonMetric Property from 300.00 to 310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Shares of LNSPF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 507. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

