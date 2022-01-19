Loom Network Reaches Market Cap of $72.78 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $72.78 million and $5.15 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00052132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

