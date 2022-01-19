Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.93

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 4204611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $565.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth $455,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 111.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth $772,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after buying an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 60.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 278,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

