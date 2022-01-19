Lua Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,100.00 (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lua Token Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

