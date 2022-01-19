Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Trading Down 5.2%

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.05. 197,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 254,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

