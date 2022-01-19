LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €830.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €830.00 ($943.18) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €855.00 ($971.59) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €772.09 ($877.38).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of EPA:MC traded down €13.40 ($15.23) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €673.00 ($764.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($296.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €713.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €676.67.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.