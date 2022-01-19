M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) declared a dividend on Monday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MPE traded down GBX 20 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 818 ($11.16). The company had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 565.40 ($7.71) and a one year high of GBX 908 ($12.39). The firm has a market cap of £447.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 832.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 784.24.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

