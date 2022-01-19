M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) declared a dividend on Monday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON MPE traded down GBX 20 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 818 ($11.16). The company had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 565.40 ($7.71) and a one year high of GBX 908 ($12.39). The firm has a market cap of £447.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 832.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 784.24.
About M.P. Evans Group
