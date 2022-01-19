MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.24

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 10191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.06.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

