Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.51

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.51 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 9838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

