Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.51

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.51 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 9838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.
The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
