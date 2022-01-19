Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,155,690 shares.The stock last traded at $84.78 and had previously closed at $88.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Get Magna International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $3,157,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Magna International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 114,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.