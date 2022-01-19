Magnachip Semiconductor’s (MX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,587. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $879.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

