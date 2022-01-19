Magnachip Semiconductor’s (MX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
NYSE:MX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,587. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $879.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
